4/19/19–Eddie Glenn Finney

Eddie Glenn Finney, formerly of Estill Springs, passed this life on
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bestcare Senior Home in Lawrenceville, GA at the
age of 89. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Doyle Ray and Oleda
Weaver Finney. Glenn graduated from Thornton Township High School in 1948
and continued his education at Thornton Junior College in Harvey, IL. He
was a U S Army veteran serving from 1950 to 1954 and a shipping and
receiving officer. When he was discharged, he returned to Illinois and
started working at Material Service Company and then worked in the trailer
industry in Elkhart, IN. He moved to Estill Springs and worked as a
carpenter, building houses around Tim’s Ford Lake. He enjoyed gardening,
farming, hunting, fishing and training hunting dogs. He loved to grow
flowers and had a rose garden of over forty varieties of roses. His secret
pass time was basketball which he loved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, D R.
Finney; sister in-law, Elsie Peterson Finney and sister, Bettie Roberts.
He is survived by sister, Colleen Finney Stirling of Lilburn, GA; nephews,
Dennis Finney, Mark Finney, Mike Finney and David Stirling; niece, Carol
Allen and many other cousins, family members and good friends.
