4/19/19–Bernice Bruce Pugh

Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Bruce Pugh, age 99, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Pugh passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Bernice was born in DeKalb County, AL, the daughter of the late Walter and Myrtle Cash Campbell. She and her first husband, Milo B. Bruce, moved from Alabama to Tennessee to start Bruce’s Florist. Bernice loved her family dearly and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her husbands, Milo B. Bruce and John E. Pugh; five brothers, Hoyt, James, Ronald, Arnold, and Joe Campbell; two sisters, Ruth Mallett and Evelyn Freeman; and a stepson, Johnny F. Pugh. She is survived by two sisters, Jean Glassco and Melba Gilbreath; her stepdaughter, Kathy Pugh (Eric) Swanson; grandchildren, Dr. Leif Swanson, Erica Swanson (Donnie) Fulks, and Patrick John Swanson; and great grandchildren, Emma, Cora, and Parke Fulks, and Reif and Kaine Swanson.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at McArthur Manor, Hospice Compassus, and FBC Servant’s Heart for their wonderful care and loving support.
