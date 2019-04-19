4/19/19–Audrey Elizabeth Walden

Mrs. Audrey Elizabeth Walden, age 87 of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Mrs. Walden was born on May 30, 1931 in Coffee County to the late Cular and Pauline Holt. She lived in Manchester her entire life and would have been 88 years old next month. Her and her husband, Tip, were the owners of Walden Brothers IGA. Additionally, she worked for Dr. Coulter Young and for the City of Manchester. In her retirement years she worked as a desk clerk.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton “Tip” Walden; brothers, Leon, Kenneth, Clement, Hollis “Jack”, Jerry and Ronnie Holt. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Moffitt, Dede McCullough (Butch); sister, Janie Holt; grandchildren, Kenny (Donna) Moffitt, Desiree (Robert) Taylor, Mae Anne (Brandon) Hale, Jonathan (Karen) McCullough; great-grandchildren, Brady, Hannah, Natalie, Max, Ayden, Hadlee, Jack, Kenedee, Alexis, and Addison.
