4/18/18 — Linda Faye Arnold

Mrs. Linda Faye Arnold. 76, passed away at the Tennova Health
Care in Lebanon, Tennessee Sunday April 15, 2018.
She was born in Flintville, Tennessee on July 15, 1941 to Roy Chester and
Estell Heath Church who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ralph
Douglas Arnold who worked for TDOT; brothers, Johnny and Roy Jr. Church;
sisters, Freda Johnson and Jean Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Ralph) Hernandez and Tracey Lynn
(John) Arnold; son, Jeffery Scott (Renee’) Arnold; sister, Mary Frances
Moore; 8 grandchildren, Julie, Ashley, Bethany, Corey, Tanner, Tara, Trey
and Trevor; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation:
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements