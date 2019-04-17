4/17/19–Wiley Hugh Clark

Wiley Hugh Clark of Belvidere, passed this life on Friday, April 12, 2019
at the age of 69 years. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday,
April 17, 2019 at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Watson Cemetery in
Franklin County. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM.
A native of Huntland, Mr. Clark was the son of the late Alonzo and Elise
Hill Clark. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing Blue Grass Music. He
also enjoyed fishing, watching football and being with his family and
friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy
Dale and Dave Clark; sisters, Mary Watson and Lorena Blackburn and
grandson, Isaac Matthews.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Putman Clark of Belvidere; sons, Randy
Clark and Robert Waldrop and his wife, Michelle, both of Belvidere;
daughter, Kimberley Matthews and her husband, Sean of Huntland; brother,
Lloyd Alan Clark of Huntland; sisters, Elaine Hasting of Tullahoma, Modena
Russell and Alice Ayers, both of Huntland; grandchildren, Savanna Waldrop,
Marlee, Shaylan, Emma Kay, Sam and Bella Matthews; great grandchildren,
Ryker Terpay and Couture Waldrop and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
