4/17/19–Ralph Junior Duke

Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Junior Duke, age 95, of Beechgrove, TN will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tommy Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery in Cannon Co., TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Duke passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN.
Ralph was born in Bradyville, TN to the late Cecil and Novella Duke. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 33 years. Ralph worked even after his retirement, farming and doing other jobs. He was a simple man who didn’t ask for much, but the love of his friends and family. Ralph was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is also preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Atkins. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Marcia Duke; three sons, Ralph (Deborah), Roger, and Richard (Shirley); one daughter, Peggy Richiger (Walter); eight grandchildren, Brendan Duke, Alex Duke, Ryan Duke, Dylan Duke, Bill Losher, Jimmy Losher, Kayla Duke, and Josie Bates; six great-grandchildren, Lilly, Scoute, Elaina, Kaden, Madison, and Tyler.
