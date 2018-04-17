4/17/18 — Rosie Taylor

Rosie Lee Taylor of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, April 13, 2018
at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 96 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 1 PM with burial to follow at
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Huntland. The family will receive friends from
11 AM – 1 PM.
Mrs. Taylor enjoyed her family and she loved taking care of her
grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a great cook and loved
sitting outside on her porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Clifford Oscar Taylor; sons, Howard, James, Bud, Curly, Johnny, Danny and
Horace Taylor and daughter, Linda Elliot.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry and Carl Taylor, both of Tullahoma;
daughters, Annie Painter and her husband, JC of Tullahoma, Margaret Corvin
and her husband, Billy of Tullahoma and Debbie of Fayetteville;
grandchildren, Angela Steele and her husband, Jeremy of Tullahoma and Jamie
Smith and her husband, Shawn of Tullahoma and many other grandchildren,
great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements