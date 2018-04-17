4/17/18 — Doris Ophelia Roberts

Mrs. Doris Ophelia Caldwell Roberts, 92, of Tullahoma,
Tennessee passed away Saturday April 14, 2018 at Bailey Manor in
Manchester, Tennessee.
She was born in Pike County, Kentucky in 1925 to Stanley and Millie Morgan
Caldwell who preceded her in death. They resided in the the Foster Falls
community in Tennessee, where she grew up.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arville E. Roberts and brothers,
Stanley Caldwell, Jr., Leslie Caldwell, Shirley Caldwell, Alfred “Pete”
Caldwell, sisters Thelma Ray, and Earlene Hayes.
Sisters Velma McCreary, Bonnie Van Dyke, and brother Jerry Caldwell
survive.
She is also survived by her son, Tony Graham (Debi) and grandson Chase
Graham (Suzie) and their children Mary-Michael and Jack, and grandson Jared
Graham, sons, Jim Roberts and Steve Roberts (Kathy); daughters, Doris Ann
Roberts, Arvillene Bowden (John), and Jean Hill. Grandchildren Todd
Meredith, Amanda Olsen, Monica Bunderson, John Bowden, Jr., Amy Dennis,
Beth Maybach, Michael Hill, Robin Miller, Jennifer Mitchell, Josh Roberts,
Micah Roberts, Rachel Roberts, Hollie Clarke and Steven Roberts, numerous
great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Roberts will be remembered as a caring and giving person who lived her
Christian faith; she last attended Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma,
Tennessee.
She loved to cook for friends and family, and loved to sing. Growing up in
a musical family, she often sang in church groups and choirs.
Funeral services will be held at Central Funeral Home in Manchester
Tennessee on Tuesday, April 17, at 12:00 Noon. Officiated by Clergy and
family remarks. Visitation will begin Monday, April 16 at 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
and preceding the Tuesday service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Burns
Cemetery Sequatchie, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avalon Hospice, 2090 Cowan
Highway, Winchester, TN 37398
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements