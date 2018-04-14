4/14/18 — Pamela Jane James

Graveside service for Mrs. Pamela Jane James, age 71 of Manchester, will be
held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12 Noon at Farrar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 – 11:30 AM at Central
Funeral Home. Mrs. James passed away suddenly at Centennial Hospital in
Nashville on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Pamela Jane Kurtsinger James was born on August 22, 1946, to the late Mike
Kurtsinger and Doris Gill Kurtsinger in Louisville, KY. She loved horse
racing and genealogy. She was an assistant horse trainer.
In addition to her parents, Pam is preceded in death by her daughter, Jill
Angela James.
Pamela is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Arnold James; son,
Patrick James and wife, Susan of Pelham; two daughters, Michele Freeze and
husband, Ralph, of Manchester, and Kaye Reed and husband, Eric, of
Lexington, KY; seven grandchildren, Christina, Pamela, and Elizabeth
Freeze, Hunter, Lyndsy, Martha, and Jessie Reed; one great grandchild,
Gracie Creech; two brothers, Charles and Mike Kurtsinger; and two sisters,
Ginny Collins and Patti Smith, several nieces and nephews, and a host of
friends.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements