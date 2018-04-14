4/14/18–Gene Allen Floreani

Gene Allen Floreani of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, April 5,
2018 at his residence at the age of 64 years. A Funeral Mass is scheduled
for Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 9 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church.
Mr. Floreani, a native of Chicago, IL, was the son of the late Geno and
Lorraine Floreani. He was a U S Marine veteran and a supervisor for ADT
Security. He was an international internet disc jockey and enjoyed playing
poker on the internet. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and was a history
buff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy
Williamson.
Mr. Floreani is survived by his wife, Christine Floreani of Tullahoma;
daughter, Jorie Clifton of Zion, IL; brothers, Joe Costello of Arizona,
Mike Woods and his wife, Judy of Des Plaines, IL and Jerry Woods of
Alabama; sisters, Shirlee Bailey and her husband, Kyle of Lowell, IN, Trudy
Krupin Zengler and her husband, Richard of Coral Springs, FL and Barb
Canady and her wife, Sherry of Lowell, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements