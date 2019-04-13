4/13/19–Virginia Ellen Cunningham

Virginia Ellen Cunningham of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, April
9, 2019 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 93. Mrs. Cunningham was born in
Franklin County to the late Horace and Johnnie Mae Gattis Cunningham.
During her life, Mrs. Cunningham was a member of Grundy Street Church of
Christ. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her
husband, Raymond Cunningham; two sons, Steven Lee Cunningham, and Robert
Perry Cunningham; her stepmother, Fannie Wilhoite; and three brothers,
Robert Wilhoite, Horace Wilhoite Jr., and Jacob Wilhoite. Mrs. Cunningham
is survived by one son, Mike Cunningham and his wife Janie; one sister,
Ella Bennett Riddle and her husband R.C.; four grandchildren, Amy Leigh
Cunningham, Raymond Wilson Cunningham and his wife Courtney,
Jeffrey Lane Cunningham and his wife Tiffany, and Daniel Todd Cunningham
and his wife Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Michael Lambert
Cunningham, Harper Kay Cunningham, and Caroline Victoria Cunningham; and
one daughter-in-law, Anna Marie Head. Visitation for Mrs. Cunningham will
be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral
Home. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1:00pm in the Kilgore
Funeral Home chapel with Bros. Ben Flatt and Philip Davis officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the
family asks that donations in Virginia’s memory be made to either the
American Cancer Society- PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or The
Alzheimer’s Association- 4825 Trousdale Dr. Suite 220, Nashville, TN
37220.Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
