4/13/19–Marsha Gayle Sartain Spencer

Marsha Gayle Sartain Spencer passed this life on Thursday, April 10, 2019 in Murfreesboro at the age of 68.
Preceded in death by mother Aileen B. Lane
Survived husband Larry Spencer, son Kevin W Herndon (Heather), grandchildren – Lindsay and Justin Herndon and their mother Jennifer, Jordyn Herndon, Skylar Herndon, siblings – Charles Sartin, Phil Sartin (Phyllis) and Dian Rayfield (Terry) and several nieces and nephews.
Gayle was born in Tullahoma Tennessee on September 28, 1950. She graduated from Central High School in Manchester, Tennessee in 1968 where she was an all mid-state basketball player. She was Fairest of the Fair and Manchester Dairy Princess in 1967 and was 1st runner up in the State pageant After high school, she attended Middle Tennessee State University. She married Larry Spencer, her beloved husband on June 21, 1985. They have been business owners since 1995 of Procrescent Promotions. She was an avid reader, was well-versed in current events and loved sports, especially the Tennessee Volunteers.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.