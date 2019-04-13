4/13/19–James Cagner Maxwell

Funeral services for Minister James Cagner Maxwell, age 73, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Little Hurricane Cemetery in Coffee County, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Maxwell quietly went home to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN.
James was born on June 17, 1945 to the late Charlie Teal and Lettie Lee Scott Maxwell. He was a member of the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church. James worked for the State of Tennessee as a master draftsman. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Minister James always greeted you with a big smile, loved to sing, but most of all, he loved the Word of God. His favorite song was “Take the Lord Wherever You Go.”
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by three brothers, George Edward Maxwell, Samuel Maxwell, and Charles Maxwell; and two sisters, Clara Emily and Nannie Lee Maxwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Clemmie J. Baugh Maxwell of Manchester, TN; three sons, Robert Anderson, Joseph Maxwell, and Calvin Maxwell, all of Shelbyville, TN; one daughter, Aretha Anderson of Shelbyville, TN; foster children, Nicole Reese of Decherd, TN and Keith Reese of Nashville, TN; one brother, Elvis Maxwell of Detroit, MI; one sister, Annie Lou (James Darden) of Shelbyville, TN; and a host of grandchildren, cousins, and special friends.
