4/13/18 — Verlon Eugene Jones

Funeral services for Mr. Verlon Eugene Jones, age 79, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Charley Carmack officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 12 at the funeral home. Mr. Jones passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN.
Verlon was born in Manchester, TN to the late John and Lottie Jones. He was a self-employed brick mason and cabinet maker, and he was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church. Verlon loved being outdoors going hunting, fishing, or riding four wheelers. In June he and his wife, Wilma, would have been married for 58 years.
In addition to his parents, Verlon is also preceded in death by one grandson, Derek “Tom” Harryman; and one sister, Carolyn Cole. He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Jones; one son, Scott (Kitty) Jones; one daughter, Lori (Jim) Harryman; four sisters, Katherine (Porter) Fults, Frances (Fred) O’Kelley, Peggy (Truman) Brandon, and Jonnie Jones; and three grandchildren, Jason Jones, Jared Jones, and Kalee Harryman.
