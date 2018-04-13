4/13/18 — Erma “Jean” Hevener

Erma “Jean” Hevener, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, April 10,
2018 at her residence at the age of 79 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, April 13 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until the service time.
A native of Marianna, FL, she was the daughter of the late James Henry and
Lucille Dykes Mears. She was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church and
enjoyed working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed raising her
children and grandchildren. She was a great cook and especially like to
bake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James
Edward Hevener; a brother, James Wayne Mears and two sisters, Estelle
Bishop and Doris Alday.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Hevener of Tullahoma; three sons,
Darren Reynolds and his wife, Connie of Centerburg, OH, Donald Keith
Hevener Jr and his wife, Jerri of Manchester and David Lyle Hevener and his
wife, Margaret of Tullahoma; three daughters, Sandi Largin of Tullahoma,
Kim Reynolds and her husband, Tim of Panama City, FL and Lynda Hevener of
Chattanooga; brother, Ralph Mears of Marianna, FL; sisters, Martha Jo
Rogers and her husband, Donnie of Cypress, FL and Marsha Conrad and her
husband, Steve of Cypress, FL; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.