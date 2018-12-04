4/12/18 — Samuel Dexter McAllister

Mr. Samuel Dexter McAllister, 50, passed away unexpectedly
Saturday April 8, 2018 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born
in Scottsboro, Alabama on July 10, 1967. He was preceded in death by his
mother, Nancy Jo Parker; step-mother, Janelle Gooch McAllister.
He was of the Catholic faith and was employed by Autozone in Manchester.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Sam and Judy McAllister of
Manchester; brother, Mark McAllister, Huntsville, Alabama; step-brother,
Joseph Hobbs, Manchester; step-brother, Michael Forehand, McKinney, Texas;
step-sister, Elizabeth Alexander, Orlando, Florida; special friend, Laney
Cunningham Winstead, and her children, Jillian Winstead Abed, Jenna
Winstead, and Dylan Winstead.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with
Rev. Stephen A. Klasek officiating with burial to follow in the Forest Mill
Cemetery. Vistation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Coffee
County Humane Society at PO Box 252, Manchester, TN 37349
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements