4/12/18 — Patsy Jane Harmon

Mrs. Patsy Jane Harmon, 68, passed away Monday April 9, 2018 at
the NHC Healthcare in Tullahoma. She was born in Manchester, Tennessee on
July 28, 1949 to Everett R. and Maude Louise Scruggs Allen who preceded her
in death along with her husband, Jimmy Ross Harmon; brother, Donnie Allen;
sister Wanda Bailey.
She was a member of the Summitville Methodist Church. She was a homemaker
and was a lifelong resident of Coffee County.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie (Serena) Harmon and Jason Harmon;
sisters, Vivian Benson, Gloria (David) Brown and Malinda Taylor; brothers,
Bobby (Sue), Gary (Janice), John and Tommy (Carol) Allen; grandchildren,
Jonathan Ross Harmon and Alexis Harmon; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Barry Phipps officiating with burial to follow in the
Summitville Cemetery. Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Thursday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements