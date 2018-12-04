4/12/18 — James Michael Lemmons

James Michael Lemmons of Shelbyville, passed this life on Thursday, April
12, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 37 years.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Roberts Chapel
Cemetery in the Raus Community. The family will receive friends from 11 AM
until the service time.
Mr. Lemmons, a native of Shelbyville, was the son of the late Ronald Lee
Lemmons and Brenda Simms Sons of Estill Springs. He attended the New Haven
Baptist Church in Tullahoma and enjoyed reading, listening to music,
playing the drums and singing. He also enjoyed watching movies.
Mr. Lemmons is survived by his mother and stepfather, Brenda and JD Sons of
Estill Springs; estranged wife, Beth Lemmons of Shelbyville; fiancé, Cindy
Todd of Shelbyville; sons, Kyle Shinholt of Smyrna and Kris Rippy of
Tullahoma; daughters, Olivia Henderson of Smyrna, Haley Roberts of
Tullahoma, Aaliyah Rippy of Tullahoma and Jessica Todd of Shelbyville;
brothers, Jon D Sons of Tullahoma and John N. Sons of Murfreesboro;
sisters, Crystal D Hall and her husband, Joey of Rainsville, AL and Tina
Taylor and her husband, John of Tullahoma; one grandchild, Ella Shinholt
and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces,
nephews and friends.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements