4/11/19 — Charline Rose Ramsey

Mrs. Charline Rose Ramsey, 80, passed away
Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville, California. She
was born in Pampa, Texas on May 9, 1938 to Charles Austin McManus and
Sylvia Gillispie McManus who preceded her in death along with her husband,
Charles A.J. Ramsey; son Charles Ronnie Ramsey.
She was a member of Forest Mill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth A. Ramsey and his wife, Lisa of
Fairfield, California; grandchildren, Sabrina Marie Ramsey, Charles Ronnie
Ramsey, Kimberly Kalena Hall, Galen Jackson Ramsey, Jacob Reed Ramsey and
Donnamae Marie Ramsey; 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday April 11, 2019 in the Central
Funeral Home chapel with Minister John Daniels officiating with burial to
follow in the Forest Mill Cemetery. Visitation: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Thursday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements