4/11/18 — John Newton Mason, Jr.

John Newton Mason Jr passed this life on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in
Estill Springs at the age of 84 years. Graveside Services will be held on
Monday, April 23 at 1 PM at Winchester City Cemetery.
Mr. Mason, a native of Winchester, is the son of the late John and Virginia
Mason. He was a veteran and enjoyed fishing, boating, going on picnics and
spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching old western
TV shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean
Mason; two brothers and one sister.
Mr. Mason is survived by two sons, James Mason and his wife, Carmen of
Tampa, FL and John Mason of Florida; two daughters, Vallerie Rose of Estill
Springs and Vickie Gault and her husband, Jim of Fayetteville; eleven
grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements