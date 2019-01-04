4/1/19–Joe T. Campbell

Joe T. Campbell of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 81. Mr. Campbell was born in Kilpatrick, Alabama to the late Walter and Mertie Cash Campbell. During his life, he worked as a florist and was the owner of Bruce’s Florist in Manchester. In addition to his parents, Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Hoyt, Ronald and Arnold Campbell; and two sisters, Evelyn Freeman and Ruth Mallott. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Campbell of Manchester; two daughters, Cindy Still (David) of Hillsboro and Alethia Bryant (Danny) of Manchester; his special “adopted daughter” Nancy Goodwin (Jacky); three sisters, Jean Glassco, Melba Gilbreath and Bernice Pugh; grandchildren, Jackie Anderson (Jeremy), Jessica Anderson (Joseph), David J. Still (Caila), Darrell Still (Jessica) and Joey Bryant (Whitney); and great-grandchildren, Katelyn Anderson, Hunter Still, Carter Anderson, Emma Still, Harleigh Still, Easton Still and Carson Bryant. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Benny and Bernie Blackwell, Joseph and Jeremy Anderson, Michael Smith and Preston Hayter.