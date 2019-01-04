4/1/19–Alex Junior Sekulich

Alex Junior Sekulich of Manchester Tennessee went home to be with the
Lord on March 29, 2018.
The son of the late Alex Sekulich of Akron, Ohio and Mary Oakich of
Cleveland Ohio,
He was proceeded in death by his wives, Caroline Sue Sekulich of
Manchester Tennessee and Myrtle Ellen Webb Sekulich of Manchester,
Tennessee and 1 granddaughter. He is survived by his sons Alex George
Sekulich (Connie), Roy Allen Sekulich (Jeanie) of Manchester, Tennessee,
Anthony Paul Sekulich (Anna) of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Andrew Howard
Sekulich of Hillsboro, Tennessee, 10 grandchildren and 11 Great
grandchildren. Alex was affectionately known as the Candyman as a member
of Canvas Community Church in Manchester Tennessee, he was a Free Will
Baptist Deacon and served at First Free Will Baptist Church and later at
Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester Tennessee. He proudly served
his country as a Marine in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired
in 1968 as a Gunnery Sergeant after 21 years of service. Semper Fi.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
