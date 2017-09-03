3/9/17 — Mary Sue Steverson

Mary Sue Steverson passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Waters of
Winchester at the age of 80 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2
PM, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be
from 12 PM until the service time.
Mrs. Steverson was the daughter of the late Robert and Maudie Sons Prince.
She was born on July 25, 1936 in Coffee County. She worked as a Seamstress
at Tennessee Apparel for many years and was a member of College Street
Baptist Church. She loved playing bingo, solitaire and other card games.
She also enjoyed watching Law and Order on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Gilbert N. Steverson; two brothers, Devroe and Wiley Prince; three sisters,
Mildred Prince, Effie Mae Painter and Dorothy Reynolds.
Mrs. Steverson is survived by two sons, James N Steverson and his wife,
Bobbie of Tullahoma and Randy S Steverson and his wife, Stephanie of
Tullahoma; daughter, Rita Cornelius and her husband, Kraig of Tullahoma;
six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.