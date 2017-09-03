3/9/17 — Fay R. Brown

Funeral services for Fay R. Brown, age 73 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Reverend James Butler and Reverend Barry Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 12:00 P.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
Fay was a lifelong member of Summitville United Methodist Church. She retired from Sain Construction after 43 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and loved to watch her kids and grandkids at their sporting and school events.
Preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Lena Mae Robertson; infant sister, Mary Jane Robertson; brother, Joe Frank Robertson. Survived by her loving husband of 53 ½ years, Buford B. Brown, Jr.; sons, Brian “B.B.” Brown (Judi), Chad Alan Brown (Kelly Guinn); daughter, Amy Denise Sadler (Craig); brothers, Stanton Robertson (Judy), Gary Robertson; sister, Brenda McAfee (Ivan); grandchildren, Brandon Shelton, Tyler Shelton, Lauren Brown, Kirsten Massey (Dallas), Sara Brown, Blanton Brown, Garrett Sadler, Grant Sadler, Grayson Sadler, Genna Sadler; great-granddaughter, Vanna Massey; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and Facebook family.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.