3/8/17 — James Randall Welch

Funeral Services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Randall Welch, age 71, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 with Gary Bell officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Mr. Welch passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center on March 5, 2017.
Jimmy Welch was born in Manchester, Tennessee, the son of the late James Hewel Welch and Katie Pearl Shelton. Mr. Welch was a self-employed dairy farmer for nearly 50 years. He was a very honest and humble man, who loved the Lord. His family meant the world to him. He adored being with his grandchildren. He never missed a basketball game that his kids played. He will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his loved ones.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Melody Gay Welch; brother, Joe Welch. He is survived by his sons, Chris (Donna) Welch, Jason (Angela) Welch, and Eric Welch; brothers, Gene and Jerry Welch; sisters, June Carrick, Janice Terry, Judy Bell, Jennifer Styke, and Jane Fletcher; grandchildren, Christen, Abi, Cameron, Kathryn, and Ethan Welch; numerous nieces and nephews
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE WELCH FAMILY