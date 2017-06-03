3/6/17 — Debra Ann Marshall

Funeral services for Mrs. Debra Ann Marshall, age 57, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bobby Beal officiating. Burial will follow in
Concord Cemetery with military honors. Visitation with the family will
be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Marshall passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Unity Medical
Center in Manchester, TN.
Debra was born in Harvey, IL, the daughter of the late Riley Burks and
Marian Lee Burks, who survives. She retired after 32 years of service in
the Air Force and Army National Guard, where she served during Operation
Iraqi Freedom. She was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship.
In addition to her mother, Debra is also survived by her loving husband
of 28 years, Stan Marshall of Manchester, TN; two sons, Joey (Stephanie)
Marshall of Decherd and George (Misty) Marshall of Lynchburg, TN; one
daughter, Angela (Zac) Rael of Bell Buckle, TN; one brother, Jackie
(Delia) Burks of Manchester, TN; and ten grandchildren, Victoria, Damon,
Dallon, Junior, Gavin, Dalayna, Daxton, Adalyn, Dawson, and Lillie Mae.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Marshall family.