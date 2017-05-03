3/5/17–Dorothy Ingrid Schenck

Obituary Information
For
Dorothy Ingrid Schenck.
Memorial services for Mrs. Dorothy Ingrid Schenck, age 86, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor William Levengood officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 Am before the memorial service. Mrs. Schenck was reunited with her beloved husband on March 2, 2017.
Dorothy was born in Floral Park, New York, the daughter of the late Walter Holm and Marion Holm. She worked as a legal secretary for many years and later worked for Hillsville Utility as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Lutheran Church. Dorothy will always be remembered for her devotion to her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Schenck is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, William Michael Schenck; brothers, Eugene, Walter, and Bobby Holm; sister, Mame VonAchen. She is survived by her brothers, James and Edward Holm; son, William Andrew Schenck; three daughters, Linda (James) Eckardt, Eileen Levengood, and Ruth (Shain) Yanofsky; grandchildren, Michelle, Cheryl, Michael, Kathleen, Teri, Lori, Billy, Stephanie, Dustin, Aaron, Michael, Michelle, and Trenton; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE SCHENCK FAMILY