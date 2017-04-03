3/4/17–William C. “Bill” Boyd

William C. “Bill” Boyd, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 88. Mr. Boyd was born in Cobb County, Georgia, the son of the late William H. and Bertha King Boyd. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged with the enlisted rank of Quartermaster Mate 3rd Class. After his active duty, he also served in the Navy reserves and the National Guard. During his life, Mr. Boyd worked at AEDC as an Instrument Technician/Supervisor and retired as an Engineering Associate with Sverdrup. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester and was very active in sports both locally and state-wide. In Manchester, Mr. Boyd was involved with almost all youth sports such as baseball, softball, basketball, and football where he was well known as an official and coach. He was the head coach for the Golden Hawks, the first Pop Warner football team in Manchester. Mr. Boyd also was a TSSAA official and officiated most college sports, including baseball, softball, basketball, and football. Bill officiated some of the early Lady Vol basketball games when Pat Summit was beginning her coaching career. He also volunteered as the golf coach in Grundy County and was known to help with scoring and data gathering for PGA events in the Atlanta area. At the age of 81, Mr. Boyd graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He also loved playing pool with his friends at the area Senior Citizen’s Center. He was married for 66 years to Mrs. Effie Watkins Boyd who survives. Mr. Boyd is also survived by three children, Sheila Brown and her husband Eugene of Estill Springs, David Boyd and his wife Suzi of Manchester, and Danny Boyd and his wife Debra of Tullahoma; three grandchildren, LeAnne Henry and her husband Boz, Will Boyd, and Amanda Bone and her husband Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Josey, Emmaline, and Cora. Visitation for Mr. Boyd will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00pm with Randy Brown officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148-0142, Hospice Compassus, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388, or First United Methodist Church, 105 North Church Street, Manchester, Tennessee 37355.