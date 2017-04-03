3/4/17 — Ricky Dean Garner

Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Dean Garner, age 57, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Claude Hoback officiating. Visitation with the
family will be on Saturday from 1:00 PM until time of service. Ricky
passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Nashville,
TN.
Ricky was born in Hialeah, FL, the son of George Garner and Peggy (Rudy)
Wilson. He was a self-employed construction worker and truck driver.
Ricky enjoyed airboats, deep sea fishing, and NASCAR racing. To Ricky,
family was everything, and he loved being with his family.
Ricky was preceded in death by one sister, Charlene Fuentes. In addition
to his parents, Ricky is also survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Garner;
one son, Jerry Garner; two daughters, Crystal Garner (Delaina Pomfret)
Covington (Mark) and Kristy (Jeremy Whitehead) Garner; one brother,
Ronald (Lori) Garner; one sister, Diedra (Albert) Martinez; three
grandchildren, William and Kaylee Covington and Sadie Whitehead;
father-in-law, Gene Mauer; mother-in-law, Catherine Mauer; two
sisters-in-law, Monica Hoglund and Chris (Mark) Cardinal; one
brother-in-law, Cisco Fuentez; and many aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews,
cousins, and friends.
