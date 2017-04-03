3/4/17 — Eugenie Alice Krafft

Eugenie (Jeanie) Alice Krafft, 94, died peacefully at home on Saturday,
March 4, 2017, after a short illness.
The daughter of William Eugene Paull and Edna Brown Paull, she was born in
Ponchatoula, Louisiana on February 1, 1923. She graduated from Ponchatoula
High School in 1939 and attended Southeastern Louisiana College until 1941
when she married her high school sweetheart, Emil Edward Krafft, who had
joined the United States Navy the year before.
After the war, Jeanie moved with her husband as his engineering work took
him from Louisiana to Georgia to Delaware, and finally to Tullahoma,
Tennessee where she has resided since 1955.
When her children were in school, Jeanie was active in her church, St. Paul
the Apostle Catholic Church, often volunteering to cook meals for visiting
priests as well as participating in the Altar Society. She was a member of
the Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the
Confederacy, the Shady Grove Garden Club, the Tullahoma Woman’s Club, The
World Organization of China Painters, and the Senior Center Porcelain
Artists of Huntsville, Alabama. In addition, she spent many years in
researching her family’s genealogy. She attended Motlow State Community
College in 1970, where she studied history and art.
Mrs. Krafft was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-four years,
Emil Edward Krafft, and an infant son, Christopher Edward Krafft. She is
survived by four daughters, Mary Jean Moore (James) of Covington,
Louisiana; Katherine Butler (Bernard) of Brentwood, Tennessee; Karen
Fatheree of Trophy Club, Texas; and Candace Lynch (Brian) of Normandy,
Tennessee; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held in Ponchatoula, Louisiana at Sand Hill
Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassus of
Tullahoma, Tennessee or to a charity of personal choice.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.