3/4/17 — Debra Jeanette Holder

Debra Jeanette Holder of Manchester, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the age of 51 years. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 10 AM at Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 3, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Blue Island, IL, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Holder and Barbara Whipple Holder of Tullahoma. She loved music and enjoyed singing. She also enjoyed swimming, playing basketball and tennis and reading.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Logan Holder Blackman and her grandmother, Lillie Bell Smith.
Debra is survived by her mother, Barbara Whipple Holder of Tullahoma and two brothers, Joseph Holder of Beech Grove and David Holder of Lakeland, FL.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.