3/3/17 — Janice Dean Wingo

Janice Dean Wingo of Manchester passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 73. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 1 PM at the Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday,
March 3, 2017 from 6 – 9 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Carrollton, GA, she was the daughter of the late William A and
Dorothy Robison Dean. Janice loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and
singing. When she was growing up, she and her sisters, Marilyn and Carolyn
formed a trio, the Dean Sisters, and traveled thru out Georgia performing.
Janice was a registered nurse and had worked at Queen City Hospital and
Harton Hospital in Tullahoma; Southern TN Medical Center in Winchester;
Coffee County Medical Center in Manchester; the Lynchburg Nursing Home and
the Bedford County Nursing Home in Shelbyville. She was a “Working Mom”
and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a
devout Christian and enjoyed reading spiritual material. She also enjoyed
coloring in adult coloring books.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Darrell “DZ” Wingo, who passed away in 1995 and two brothers, Billy and
Kenneth Dean.
Janice is survived by one son, Jason Zachariah Wingo and his wife, Stacie
of Ooltewah, TN; one daughter, Shannon Wingo Thomas and her husband, Shawn
of Manchester; two sisters, Marilyn Overholt of Douglasville, GA and
Carolyn Phillips of Carrollton, GA and five grandchildren, Blake, Sarah,
Rebecca, Grant and Lanie.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to the Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN
37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.