3/31/17 — Bonnie Powell

Mrs. Bonnie Powell 83, passed Sunday, March 26, 2017 at The Waters of Winchester.
She is survived by daughter, Karen (Michael) Taylor of Manchester, TN;
Three granddaughters, Gabrielle (Bobby) Bailey of Nashville, TN; Bree (Larry) Wilhite of St. Louis and Monique (Adam) Sharrer of Murfreesboro, TN;
Five great grandchildren – Legend, Nevaeh, Laniyah, Ka’Myah, and Heaven.
Two sisters, Mildred Wilson and Mary Louise Vantrease both of Nashville, TN;
Visitation Friday, March 31, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Decherd with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Moderator James Johnson officiating and Pastor John Patton as Eulogist.
Interment Acklin Memorial Garden
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.