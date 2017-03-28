3/28/17–Anthony Wayne Reynolds

Graveside services for Mr. Anthony Wayne Reynolds, age 67 of Chapel Hill, will be conducted on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at Blanton Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel prior to going in procession to the graveside service. Mr. Reynolds passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Thomas Rutherford.
Wayne was born on September 29, 1949 in Woodbury to the late Ernest and Dorothy Reynolds. In earlier years, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Mr. Reynolds was a United States Air Force veteran. He loved reading and watching Fox News.
Survived by his sisters, Cathy Plymale (Jim), Delores Koger (Jimmy); step-daughter, Tonya Byrd (Terry); step-granddaughter, Kaytlyn Byrd; special aunt, Eva Ann Green (Bob); special nieces, Renee Williams (Wendell), Tammy Shipley (Scott); and many friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Reynolds family.