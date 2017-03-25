3/25/17-Nancy Abigail Phelps

Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Abigail Phelps, age 94, of Manchester,
TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday,
March 24 at the funeral home. Mrs. Phelps passed away at her residence
on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Raymond M. and
Dedie Herrell Rigney. She retired after 25 years of service at Genesco
as a seamstress. She loved cooking, spending time with her family, and
attending church at Westwood Church of Christ, where she was a member.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her
husband, Owen Phelps; one grandson, Johnny “JJ” Prosser; one
granddaughter, Barbie Prosser; two sisters, Evelyn Rigney and Jean Elrod;
and one brother, Hoyt Rigney. She is survived by one daughter, Tammy
Phelps Mann of Manchester; one grandson, Chris (Amanda) Prosser of
Pelham, AL; two great granddaughters, Brianna Prosser of Manchester and
Chloe Prosser of Pelham, AL; four great grandsons, Christopher, Caleb,
Cason and Christian Prosser, all of Pelham, AL; one brother, Ewin L.
(Betty Jo) Rigney of Manchester; one sister, Helen (Wayne) Haley of
Winston-Salem, NC; one sister-in-law, Suzanne Mathews Rigney of Niles,
MI; one brother-in-law, Clarence Phelps of Manchester; and several nieces
and nephews.
