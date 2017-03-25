3/25/17–Dorothy Dean Lightfoot

Dorothy Dean Lightfoot was born March 20, 1933, in Winchester, Tennessee to the late Connell Jack and Maggie Lou Byrom Grubbs. Mrs. Lightfoot was a homemaker. She enjoyed singing, dancing, writing music, drawing, and working in the yard watching her birds. Mrs. Lightfoot was a very talented, creative lady. Preceded in death by three sons; Arthur Lightfoot Jr., Steven Lightfoot, and Chris Lightfoot, two sisters; Wilma Jean Damron and Doris Hasty McGowen, and two brothers; Curtis Grubbs and Don Grubbs. Survived by one daughter; Vonette C. (Donald) Holloway of Winchester, TN, three sons; Quinn (Shelia) Lightfoot of Estill Springs, TN, Stacy Lightfoot of Estill Springs, TN, and Tracy (Helen) Lightfoot of Estill Springs, TN, five grandchildren; Maggie Huggin of Winchester, TN, David Hastings of Spencer, TN, Dottie, Gina, and Quincy Lightfoot, eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five sisters; Macon Hunt, Linda Cowan, Diane Alford, Rita Wright, and Delilah Grubbs, one brother; Curtis Grubbs, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Saturday, March 25, 2017, 5 – 6:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 25, 6:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
