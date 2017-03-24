3/24/17 — Wyona “Kippy” Benedict

Funeral services for Mrs. Wyona “Kippy” Benedict, age 78, of Manchester,
TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on
Thursday evening at the funeral home. Kippy passed away on Tuesday,
March 21, 2017 at Bailey Manor in Manchester, TN.
Wyona was born in Warren, OH, the daughter of the late Harold R. and
Elizabeth Berry Jones. She was a 1956 graduate of Manchester Central
High School, graduated from MTSU and was a self-employed music teacher,
after having taught music for the elementary schools in the Coffee County
School system, as well as playing the piano and organ for many churches.
She was a member of St. Mathews Episcopal Church in McMinnville, TN.
Kippy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Order of the Eastern Star, American
Guild of Organist, and Duck River Players Theatrical Group. She was on
the Board of Directors for Arrowhead to Aerospace Museum, a longtime
secretary of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, and an Avon
representative, earning the David H. McConnell Award.
In addition to her parents, Kippy was also preceded in death by her
husband, James Benedict. She is survived by one son, Rusty (Christy)
Tensfield of Manchester, TN; one daughter, Robin Tensfield Bell of
Daytona Beach Shores, FL; one brother, Rodger (Wanda) Jones; six
grandchildren, Lance Tensfield, Beth Reece, Jacquie Bennett, Rebeka Bell,
Rachel Bell, and Lena Marie Bell; and five great grandchildren, Torey
Johnson, TyLer Bennett, Jada Adams, Jacob Reece, and Maddox Parker.
