3/24/17–Marion Elizabeth Elam

MARION ELIZABETH ELAM
(September 13, 1930 – March 21, 2017)
Marion Elizabeth Elam, was born September 13, 1930, in Morrison, Tennessee, to the late Harvey Albert and Beulah Marie Toliver Elam. Marion was known throughout the county to be an outstanding homemaker. She excelled in everything she attempted. She sewed, cooked, baked, but her main joy was in her love for flowers. She grew flowers that others only could dream about. Her flowers were so pretty they looked as if they were painted in the yard. When the flowers were brought indoors the aroma would make a whole room smell wonderful. Ms. Marion was extremely generous sharing her gorgeous roses in all colors, sizes, and varieties. She would place tightly as many rose stems possible in buckets for the sick and people in the community for all kinds of occasions through out the years. Marion was a member of the Pocahontas Church of Christ. Preceded in death by three brothers; Gordon K. Elam, Glenis E. Elam, and James Donald Elam, and one nephew; Stanley D. Davis. Survived by two sisters; June Elam Davis and Doris Elam Hamann, and two brothers; Jerry Thomas Elam and Ralph Albert Elam.
VISITATION: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Friday, March 24, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Hopewell Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.