3/24/17 — Anita Marie Williams

Anita Marie Williams of Tullahoma, passed away Saturday, March 18 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 56 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, March 24 at 4 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. Visitation
with the family will be Friday from 2 PM until the service time.
Anita was the daughter of the late Wayne Williams and the late Peggy
Hopkins Williams Thomas. She was born in Harvey, IL on January 5, 1961.
Anita
was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She
also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers,
Terry Williams and Farrell Williams.
She is survived by two daughters, Mitzy Dillon and her husband, Kevin of
Tullahoma and Jennifer Hartline and her husband, Kyle of Hixson;
step-father, Doug Thomas of Tullahoma; brothers, Jamie Thomas and his wife,
Nikki of Tullahoma, Wesley Williams of Winchester and Jeff Thomas of
Tullahoma; one sister, Pamela Thomas of Manchester and six grandchildren,
Hillary Miles, Olivia Clem, Katy Clark, Connor Cash, Zoe Hartline and
Harrison Hartline.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.