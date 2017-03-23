3/23/17 — James H. Kelnhofer

James H. Kelnhofer of Tullahoma, passed away Saturday, March 18 at his
residence at the age of 66 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Thursday, March 23 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Bro. Ray
Cathey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation
with the family will be Thursday from 12 PM until the service time.
Mr. Kelnhofer, a native of Coffee County, was the son of the late Harold R
and Mildred Amos Kelnhofer. He was a U S Army veteran and a Ford Master
Tech. He was a member of the Christian Friendship Church of Tullahoma,
where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school and participating in many other
church activities. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children
and grandchildren. His hobbies included collecting guns and cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Anna
Elise Kelnhofer.
Mr. Kelnhofer is survived by two sons, Joshua Kelnhofer and David Scott
Kelnhofer, both of Tullahoma; two daughters, Jenny Kelnhofer Lyle of Smyrna
and Stacie Goodnight of Star City, AR; three brothers, Gary Kelnhofer of
Tullahoma, Joe Kelnhofer and his wife, Diane of Pine Bluff, AR and Phillip
Kelnhofer of Estill Springs; one sister, Mary Joyce Cyree and her husband,
Jimmy of Decherd; eleven grandchildren, Casanova Robertson, Xavier Lyle,
Jayden, MaKayla, Breanne and Colby Kelnhofer, Summer, Autumn, Shelby and
Alysia Goodnight and Virgil Goodnight Jr; nieces, Denise Soloman and her
husband, Stacy of Winchester and Dianne Cyree Garrison of Winchester and
good friend, Rebecca Prince of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his name to the Christian Friendship Church, c/o Vickie Cathey, 363 Grosch
Road, Manchester, TN 37355.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.