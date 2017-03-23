3/23/17 — Eda Darlene Fatherree

Eda Darlene Fatherree passed this life on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at her
residence at the age of 78 years old. Graveside services will be held
Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 10 AM at Welker Cemetery.
Eda was the daughter of the late Chester and Eda Curnett Moore. She was
born on December 24, 1938 in Marion, Indiana. She was a nurse and worked
in nursing homes. She was a Jehovah’s Witness and devoted many hours each
month to the ministry. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping,
gardening and riding horses. She also enjoyed reading and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
William Herrell Fatherree; half-brother, Tommy Wilson and sister, Donna
Jean Thompson.
Eda is survived by two sons, Larry Gene Fatherree of Manchester and Danny
Wayne Fatherree and his wife, Rebecca Kim of Bell Buckle; daughter, Eda
Annette Short and her husband, Olan of Manchester; one brother, Garrett E.
Moore and his wife, Maxine of Indiana; nine grandchildren; five great
grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.