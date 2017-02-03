3/2/17–Wanda M. Brown

Wanda M Brown of Athens, AL, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017 at
the Limestone Health Facility in Athens at the age of 93 years. No services
are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Acie Edward and
Nancy Hammers Moore. She grew up and raised her family in Tullahoma and was
a member of Highland Rim Baptist Church. After her husband, Charles Herman
Brown away in 1991, she relocated to the Atlanta area and then Alabama to
be close to family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting and gardening.
One
of her favorite hobbies was woodworking and making furniture.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Charles Herman Brown; one son, Phillip Herman Brown; brothers, Thurman
Hanes and Douglas Moore and sister, Willie Belle Colyar.
She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Brown Alsip of Murfreesboro; one
granddaughter, Cathy Michelle Romano and her husband, Michael of Madison,
AL and one nephew, Terry Colyar of Tullahoma.
