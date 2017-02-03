3/2/17–Barbara W. Myers

Barbara W Myers of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at
St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 85 years.
Funeral
services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at St. Paul
the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. Burial
will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will
be Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 6-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
and Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 10-11 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church.
A native of Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice
Leona Forcythe Wilson. Mrs. Myers was certified professional secretary and
retired from AEDC. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle
Catholic Church where she was very active with the Ladies Council and the
Women’s Prayer Group. Her favorite activities involved spending time with
her family. She enjoyed family vacations which included camping, boating
and going to the beach. She also enjoyed playing bridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers,
George “Sonny” Wilson, John “Pete” Wilson, Fredrick “Fritz” Wilson, Frank
“Husk” Wilson and Donald Wilson; two sisters, Jeanie Wilson and Marie
Wolfrom and one grandchild, Joshua Sherrill.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Myers of
Tullahoma; four sons, Ted Myers and his wife, Patti of Estill Springs, Jim
Myers and his wife, Pam of Tullahoma, John Myers and his wife, LaRue of
Murfreesboro and Paul Myers and his wife, Amy of Murfreesboro; three
daughters, Terri Daugherty and her husband, Tom of Tullahoma, Patty Green
and her husband, Marvin of Bailey, NC and Brenda Goethals and her husband,
John of Tullahoma; brother, Robert Wilson and his wife, Carolyn of
Woodstock, GA; seventeen grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one on
the way and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 W Grizzard Street, Tullahoma, TN
37388.