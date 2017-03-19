3/19/17 — William Frank Johnson

William Frank (Bill) Johnson, 87 of Manchester TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2017. Bill is survived by two daughters, Johanna (Jim) Hutto of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Jessica (Matt) Towey of Alabaster, Alabama, Four Granddaughters, Nicole (Brody), Meghan, and Nashley Hutto, and Paley Towey, One Grandson, Matthew D. (Rachel) Towey, Three Great-Granddaughters, Adelynn Towey, Baylor and Gracie Olive and Three Great-Grandsons, Andrew Waite, Collin Moser, and Brody Towey. Pastors Neal Glass and Randy Brown will be presiding with Pallbearers; Brody Olive, Craig Hafer, Brent Parsley, Ulan Fisher, Mike Jackson, and Xavier Solis, Honorary Pallbearers; Tom Cook, Richard Dix, Judge Jerry Ewell, Ted Hackney, Coolidge Holt, Ken Kimball, Dr. Jesse Overall, Jerry Reid, Dr. Charles Rogers, Dr. Ben Spaulding, and Ed Turner. Bill was born on May 28, 1929 in Rossville, Ga., to Paul and Mabel Johnson. Mabel succumbed to leukemia in 1937 with his father remarrying shortly thereafter to Ettie Green. Bill graduated Rossville H.S. in 1948 and the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Pharmacy. He then began his 2 year enlistment in the Army during the Korean War, after which he located in Tullahoma, TN, and began work as a civilian at Queen City Pharmacy. He moved to Manchester in 1959 and opened Medical Center Pharmacy and partnered in Baker Brothers Drug Store for 25 years, after which he bought and operated the Pharmacy at Coffee Medical Center. In 2005, Bill retired and worked part time for Baker Brothers. Bill was married to Rita Biddle for 27 years and had 2 daughters, Johanna and Jessica. He married Sibbie Brixey Duke in 1976 and remained married to her until her death in 2015. Bill was an active member at First United Methodist in Manchester since 1959 serving as an usher, trustee and stewardship committee member. He was also a member of the Jaycees, the Exchange Club, the TN Pharmacy Association, The Manchester Rotary (where he served as President), the Manchester Industrial Board (where he served as Chairman). He was active in recruiting new businesses to Manchester and Coffee County and was vital in the establishment of the Joint Industrial Park. The family would like to thank Bill’s caregivers during his final days; Dee, Drea, Bethany, Sandra, Lisa and Rachel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Manchester or to Boys Town.
VISITATION: Saturday, March 18, 4 – 7:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Sunday, March 19, 2:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Maplewood Cemetery, Tullahoma, TN
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.