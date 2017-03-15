3/15/17–Larry Andrew Dohanos

Larry Andrew Dohanos, age 72, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Tuesday,
March 14, 2017 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN. No services
are planned at this time.
Larry was born in Fremont, OH, the son of the late Andrew and Norma
Bechberger Dohanos. He was of Hungarian origin and was a
welder/fabricator for Transcor America. Larry enjoyed working on old
cars, walking his dog, talking on the CB radio with friends, visiting
with neighbors, and most importantly, spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one
sister, Jeanne Pogorzelski. He is survived by his loving wife of 52
years, Eloise Dohanos; two sons, Terry (Esther) Dohanos of Smyrna, TN and
Larry (Natalie) Dohanos, Jr. of Gallatin, TN; one brother, Jerry (Carol)
Dohanos; one sister, Sandy Sorg; three grandchildren, Sierra, Juan and
Max; nieces, Kathy Miller, Cheryl Sorg and Michelle Sorg; and nephew,
Eric Sorg.
