3/15/17–Jimmy Jones

Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Jones, age 65 of Manchester, will be at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4 – 8 PM on Tuesday, March 14th and prior to service time on Wednesday. Mr. Jones passed away on Saturday, March 11 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Jimmy was born on September 9, 1951, the son of the late Homer Jackson and Birdie Cornelison Jones, in Coffee County. He was a retired truck driver for Batesville Casket Co. He loved hunting and watching drag racing.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by four brothers, Leighton, Gladus, R.L., and Roy Jones and one sister, Loretta Cornelison Warren.
Jimmy is survived by his “special companion” of 15 years, Diane Lowery Brandon of Manchester; three daughters, Lisa Crouch of Murfreesboro, Sharon Kapise (Barry) of Manchester, and Sherry May of Manchester; two sons, Joey Brandon of Tullahoma, and Michael Brandon (Wendy) of Antioch; one brother, Ray Jones (Lisa); two sisters, Joyce Thompson and Josie Baker (Meredith) both of Manchester; 13 grandchildren, Dalton and Mekala Crouch, Cody and Brittany Owens, Zachary Cox, Maggie May, Alesha Thompson, Amanda, Tammie, Jonathan, Matthew Kapise, Dustin Darnell, and Benjamin Brandon; 11 great- grandchildren, and a host of friends.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE JONES FAMILY