3/14/17–Zaiden Blaze St. John

Funeral services for Zaiden Blaze St. John, age 6 weeks and 6 days, will be conducted on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Reverend Danny Anderson officiating. A balloon release will follow. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Zaiden passed away tragically on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Zaiden was the infant son of parents, Aaron “A.J.” St. John and Whitney Swearington. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Billy Joe Jernigan; great-grandmother, Bonnie Lynn Pogue; special friend, Sylvester Norman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Maddoxx Joe St. John; great-grandmother, Carolyn Jernigan; great-grandfather, Michael Pogue; grandmother, Dawn Jernigan (Warren Seay); grandparents, Jason Swearington (Crystal), Troy Randolph (Leslile); great-uncle, Travis Swearington; great-aunts, Shannon Hill (Jeff Nunley), Debra Jennings, Lori Newsom (Tony); uncles, Wade Swearington, Trey Ramsey, Andrew Swearington, Caleb Swearington, Brandon Hill, Taylor Swearington; aunt, Kayla Welsh; a host of special cousins and friends.
“Some people only dream of angels, and we held one in our arms.”
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family of Zaiden Blaze St. John.