Mrs. Jo Ann Hickerson Biddix, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 08, 2017, after a brief illness. She was born on January 28, 1935, in Coffee County. She was the daughter of the late Joe Hickerson and Lela Gore Hickerson. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Johnnie Keele (Leighton) and Catherine Meredith (Bill); brothers: Ewin Hickerson and J.D. Hickerson (Kathryn) and two very special nephews: David Leighton Keele and Judd Treadwell. She was also preceded in death by her cousin Geraldine Winn Stewart who was like another sister to her. Survivors include her daughter, BeLinda Jo Ivins (Jonathan), Granddaughters: Lela Ivins Grosch (Andy) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Alexandra Ivins. She is also survived by very special nieces: Diana W. McAfee, Kathy Keele, Kim Floied, Teresa Farless, Star Little and Nikki Nee. She is survived by special nephews David Meredith, Dwight Keele, and Butch Stewart. In her early career, she worked as a telephone operator, a cannery secretary, and as a dental assistant for Dr. James Threet. She spent most of her career working at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens helping people during their time of need. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler, collector of beanie babies, devoted grandmother, and loved raising beautiful flowers. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to All God’s Children. These can be made by mail to First Presbyterian Church 1101 Jackson St, Manchester, TN 37355
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
3/12/17 — Jo Ann Hickerson Biddix
Mrs. Jo Ann Hickerson Biddix, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 08, 2017, after a brief illness. She was born on January 28, 1935, in Coffee County. She was the daughter of the late Joe Hickerson and Lela Gore Hickerson. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Johnnie Keele (Leighton) and Catherine Meredith (Bill); brothers: Ewin Hickerson and J.D. Hickerson (Kathryn) and two very special nephews: David Leighton Keele and Judd Treadwell. She was also preceded in death by her cousin Geraldine Winn Stewart who was like another sister to her. Survivors include her daughter, BeLinda Jo Ivins (Jonathan), Granddaughters: Lela Ivins Grosch (Andy) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Alexandra Ivins. She is also survived by very special nieces: Diana W. McAfee, Kathy Keele, Kim Floied, Teresa Farless, Star Little and Nikki Nee. She is survived by special nephews David Meredith, Dwight Keele, and Butch Stewart. In her early career, she worked as a telephone operator, a cannery secretary, and as a dental assistant for Dr. James Threet. She spent most of her career working at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens helping people during their time of need. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler, collector of beanie babies, devoted grandmother, and loved raising beautiful flowers. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to All God’s Children. These can be made by mail to First Presbyterian Church 1101 Jackson St, Manchester, TN 37355