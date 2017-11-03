3/11/17–John Winnett

JOHN L. WINNETT, age 92, former Manchester, Tennessee resident passed away on March 2nd in Atlanta, Georgia after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was a graduate of Manchester Central High School (Class of 1943) and Tennessee Polytechnic University in Cookeville, Tennessee. Mr. Winnett was a retired Accountant with Arnold Research Organization (ARO) and SSI Services at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC). He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ where he had served as Treasurer, Deacon and Elder. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Juanita Gregory Winnett from the Three Corner Garden community in Bedford County, who passed away in 2014; parents, the late David Andrew Winnett and Edith Ralston Winnett; four brothers, Homer Curtis Winnett, Truman David Winnett, Archie Ralston Winnett and Kenneth Austin Winnett; four sisters, Bernice Winnett Reardon, Louise Winnett Baugus, Clarice Winnett Williams and Pauline Winnett Pauli. Mr. Winnett is survived by his son, Gregory Dale Winnett and his wife Susie of Dunwoody, Georgia; granddaughter, Katrina Marie Winnett of Malibu, California; sister-in-law, Betty Gregory of Alachua, Florida; nephews and nieces, Rebecca Winnett O’Neal, Joni Pauli Carroll, LaVerne Williams Boyer, Diana Winnett Willis, Robert Pauli, Dennis Winnett, Mark Gregory, Chester Gregory, Dorinda Davis, Emily Hines, Farrell Gregory and Gary Gregory among other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 11 from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at the Hillsboro Church of Christ in Hillsboro, TN. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with the burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME in Charge of Arrangements.