3/11/17–Jewel Dean Ray

Graveside Services for Ms. Jewel Dean Ray, age 86, of Manchester, Tennessee, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Summitville Cemetery with Reverend James Butler and Reverend Barry Phelps. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home. Ms. Ray passed away on March 10, 2017 at NHC in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Jewel Ray was born in Coffee County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Edmond Blackburn and Elma Glenn. She was an active member of Summitville United Methodist Church. She always enjoyed listening to gospel music. Jewel will always be remembered for her love for her family.
In addition to her parents, Jewel was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Ray; brother, W. E. Blackburn; sister, Mary Phelps. She is survived by her son, Glenn Ray (Samantha Day); sister, Nell McBryar; two special nieces, Marsha Baskin and Karen Edens; other nieces.
-In Lieu of Flowers: Summitville United Methodist Youth Fund or Building Fund-
P.O. Box 87 Summitville, Tennessee 37382
